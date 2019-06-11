3 Ways Law Firms Can Combat Attorney Burnout

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The World Health Organization recently put a spotlight on workplace burnout by labeling it a "syndrome" that can harm an employee's health, underscoring a problem that can be particularly acute for attorneys who routinely work long hours and face stressful situations. The WHO on May 28 announced that it had included workplace burnout in its most recent International Classification of Diseases, classifying it as an “occupational phenomenon.” But while the operational and legal risks that accompany employee burnout are problems that any business faces, law firms offer a perfect storm of circumstances and expectations that can cause extreme stress. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS