Willkie, Sidley Offices Evacuated After NY Helicopter Crash

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Lawyers and staff members working in the New York City offices of Willkie and Sidley Austin were safely evacuated Monday after a helicopter crash-landed atop their midtown high-rise, the law firms said. City officials said the presumed pilot of the privately owned Agusta A109E helicopter died during the incident that took place under rainy skies on the roof of 787 Seventh Ave. just before 2 p.m. and started a fire. Firefighters soon extinguished the fire and took control of a resulting fuel leak. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP's executive committee emailed an announcement to all attorneys and staff, confirming all employees...

