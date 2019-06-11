Debevoise Atty Tapped For Anti-Doping Arbitration Group

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A Debevoise & Plimpton LLP partner has been elected deputy president of the Anti-Doping Division of the organization that oversees international sports arbitration disputes, the firm announced Monday. David W. Rivkin, co-chair of Debevoise’s international dispute resolution group, was appointed to the International Council of Arbitration for Sport in May by the Association of National Olympic Committees, and elected as deputy president of its Anti-Doping Division at an ICAS meeting May 28. Rivkin has been an arbitrator for the Court of Arbitration for Sport for 20 years and has served on more than 40 cases, including those involving Oscar Pistorius and the...

