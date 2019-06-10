Senate Confirms 3 Trump Trial Judge Picks

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The Senate confirmed three of President Donald Trump's nominees to the federal trial bench Monday, adding a judge to the Eastern District of Virginia and two to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims, continuing a recent spate of confirmations. The chamber voted 75-20 to confirm Virginia Court of Appeals Judge Rossie David Alston Jr. to the Virginia federal court. Trump renominated him this year after first nominating him in June 2018. The Senate also confirmed Richard A. Hertling, of counsel at Covington & Burling LLP, by a vote of 69-27, and Ryan T. Holte, director of the Center for Intellectual Property Law...

