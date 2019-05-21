Trump Urges DC Circuit To Overturn House Subpoena Loss

Law360 (June 10, 2019, 11:24 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Monday asked a D.C. federal appeals court to revive his suit looking to block the U.S. House of Representatives' subpoena seeking his financial records, arguing the legislators have no legitimate reason to go after that information. Trump's case was shot down in May by a D.C. federal judge who found that Trump was using an argument previously employed by former President James Buchanan by claiming that the Democrat-controlled House Committee on Oversight and Reform had only political motives fueling its investigation. It's not up to the court to decide the intent behind the subpoena request, U.S. District...

