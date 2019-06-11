Watchdog Investigates 'Excessive' Property Ownership Fees

Law360, London (June 11, 2019, 1:54 PM BST) -- The competition watchdog said Tuesday it has opened an investigation into whether landlords are forcing home buyers in the U.K. to pay onerous fees or making them sign unfair contracts, as lawmakers renew calls for an overhaul of the country's system of property ownership. The Competition and Markets Authority said it will look into whether consumers are being treated fairly when buying homes and flats as leaseholders, and whether their landlords, or freeholders, have been honest about what they can and cannot do with the property. The regulator said it is contacting developers, lenders and landlords over concerns that leaseholders have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS