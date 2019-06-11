RBS Critic Told Not To Disclose Advertising Regulator Email

Law360, London (June 11, 2019, 5:27 PM BST) -- A businessman and vocal critic of Royal Bank of Scotland has been ordered by a judge in London not to discuss confidential legal information accidentally disclosed in an email by the U.K.'s advertising regulator during an investigation, a decision published Tuesday reveals. Judge Mark Warby has granted the Advertising Standards Authority Ltd. an injunction at the High Court preventing Robert Mitchell from discussing or publishing privileged legal information about a probe being conducted by the regulator. Reporting restrictions mean details of the email, accidentally sent to Mitchell by an ASA investigator, cannot be reported. Mitchell, an outspoken critic of the bank, bought...

