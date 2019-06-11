City Consultant Avoids Prison Over Taxi Receipt Con

Law360, London (June 11, 2019, 4:38 PM BST) -- An employee at a consultanting firm in London who swindled the company out of more than £95,000 ($120,000) in false taxi expenses to fund his gambling addiction has been spared prison, police said Tuesday. Gurgyan Kaley, who managed a team based in the capital, pleaded guilty at Inner London Crown Court to two counts and of fraud by abuse of position of trust on Monday, City of London Police said. A judge sentenced him to 24 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered him to pay back £75,000, the force, which polices London's financial district, said. A compensation order was...

