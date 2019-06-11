Metro Bank Scraps Discriminatory Mortgages After MP Nudge

Law360, London (June 11, 2019, 5:34 PM BST) -- Metro Bank PLC has pledged not to offer discriminatory mortgages that prevent landlords from renting properties out to tenants on housing support following intervention by members of Parliament, the government said Tuesday. Metro Bank will not offer buy-to-let mortgages that prevent homeowners from renting their houses to people who receive social benefits from the government, known as “no DSS” adverts, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government and the Department for Work and Pensions said. DSS tenants are private customers who claim benefits, referring to the now-defunct Department of Social Security that used to pay these out. The lender’s decision...

