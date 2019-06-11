H&R Block Inks $405M Wave Financial Buy

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 1:01 PM EDT) -- H&R Block said Tuesday it will shell out $405 million in cash to buy Wave Financial, a small-business-focused financial platform, as it looks to bolster its offerings to small business clients in areas like accounting, payments processing and payroll. Missouri-headquartered H&R Block Inc. billed Wave Financial Inc. as a disrupter in the small business financials market with its free software for accounting, invoicing and receipt-tracking. The company, which is used by more than 400,000 small businesses each month, draws revenue from its payment processing, payroll and bookkeeping services, according to a statement. The addition of Wave is expected to dovetail with...

