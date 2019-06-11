Simpson Thacher Steers EQT Fund's Sale Of Press Ganey

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Swedish private equity firm EQT’s seventh private equity investment fund said Tuesday it agreed to sell Press Ganey to a group of funds managed by Leonard Green & Partners and Ares Management Corp. affiliates, in a deal guided by Simpson Thacher. While financial terms of the deal were not detailed in EQT’s or Press Ganey’s separate statements on the deal, Bloomberg reported late Monday that a deal could value the health care performance improvement company at upwards of $4 billion. Press Ganey Associates Inc. described itself in its statement as a “provider of safety, quality, patient experience and workforce engagement solutions...

