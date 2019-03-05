Boies Schiller Says 2 'Varsity Blues' Clients Is No Conflict

Law360, Boston (June 11, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP has gone to great lengths to prevent communication between two teams at the firm representing separate defendants in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions cheating case, a Boies Schiller attorney told a Boston federal judge Tuesday at a hearing on potential conflicts of interest. The firm's electronic case files for the two defendants, parents Robert Zangrillo and Davina Isackson, are "locked down" in the computer system so that attorneys and staff can only access files for their own clients, said Matthew Schwartz, who represents Zangrillo. And while Zangrillo's legal team is based on the East Coast, Schwartz added, Isackson's...

