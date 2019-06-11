Enviros Sue Army Corps To Revise Harmful Lake Releases

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Conservation groups sued three federal agencies Tuesday over their handling of releases of water containing toxic algae and nutrients from Florida's Lake Okeechobee into connecting waterways, saying the agencies have not taken proper steps to address various harmful effects. In a 46-page complaint filed in federal court in Fort Pierce, Florida, the Center for Biological Diversity, Calusa Waterkeeper and Waterkeeper Alliance allege the Army Corps of Engineers is relying on an outdated analysis in its regulation of the releases, which have been tied to algae blooms and red tide. The Corps has said recently that it will continue using the Lake...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS