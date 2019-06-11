Corporate Card Co. Brex Nabs $100M In Latest Funding Round

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Corporate credit card startup Brex said Tuesday that it has raised $100 million from a group of investors led by Kleiner Perkins Digital Growth Fund in a funding round that values the San Francisco-based business at roughly $2.6 billion. In addition to Kleiner Perkins Digital Growth Fund, Brex received capital contributions from Y Combinator Continuity, Ribbit Capital, DST Global, Greenoaks Capital and IVP, according to a statement. The $2.6 billion valuation was confirmed by a representative for Brex. Mood Rowghani, general partner at Kleiner Perkins Digital Growth Fund, said in the press release that "we are investing behind Brex’s fundamental vision...

