Newly Elected EU Body Likely To Stay Progressive On Taxes

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The European Parliament is expected to continue to push progressive legislation on tax matters following an election last month that saw eroded support for centrist parties. Sven Giegold, a German European Parliament member from the Green Party, said the incoming European Commission needs to put tax justice high on its agenda. (AP) In recent years the Parliament has advocated laws requiring big corporations to publish their tax affairs and has voted for a common corporate tax base in Europe. It has also expressed support for taxing large digital corporations and pushed for laws that require tax advisers to disclose more of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS