NLRB Overrules Prosecutor, OKs Union Interference Deal

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- A split National Labor Relations Board panel has approved a deal resolving union interference claims against a Hispanic grocer over opposition from the board prosecutor and the United Food and Commercial Workers unit that brought the charge. Board members Marvin Kaplan and Bill Emanuel allowed the deal Monday under a precedent-shifting 2017 decision that lets the agency’s administrative judges approve deals even if the board Office of the General Council or parties to the dispute object. The board majority said Bodega Latina Corp.’s consent degree is a “reasonable remedy" for claims that it surveilled a worker who supported the union, rejecting...

