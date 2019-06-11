China's Huatai Seeks To Raise $2B On London Exchange

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT) -- Chinese broker Huatai Securities on Tuesday revealed a price range for a stock offering that could raise $2 billion on the London Stock Exchange, seeking to become the first Chinese company to list shares in the U.K. through a program that links both countries' capital markets. Huatai said it plans to offer 82.5 million global depositary receipts at a price between $20 to $24.50 each, raising between $1.65 billion to $2 billion. Global depositary receipts, or GDRs, are certificates that represent shares of a foreign company. In this case, each GDR represents 10 class A shares of Huatai's stock, which is...

