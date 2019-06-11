FDA's Final E-Cig Guidance Takes On Overheated Batteries

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday released new guidelines for e-cigarette makers that include recommendations for how manufacturers should tackle issues like battery safety and accidental nicotine exposure. The FDA's finalized guidelines helping e-cigarette makers submit their application to become an FDA-authorized product recommend manufacturers include information such as how their products will be packaged to cut down the risk of users being accidentally exposed to toxic e-liquids, as well as the type of batteries used in the product so that the FDA can assess the risks of the battery overheating or exploding. "The FDA is committed to providing a solid, science-based regulatory foundation to ensure that...

