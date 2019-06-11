Trump Pick For Ohio Federal Court Confirmed

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Senate overwhelmingly confirmed one of President Donald Trump's picks for the federal trial courts Tuesday, agreeing to a state workers' compensation chief becoming a judge for the Southern District of Ohio. Sarah Daggett Morrison cleared the chamber 89-7. Morrison had picked up bipartisan support early on and had the backing of both Ohio senators, Democrat Sherrod Brown and Republican Rob Portman. As administrator and CEO of the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation since 2016, Morrison has been with the state agency for seven years, starting as general counsel and chief ethics officer. Prior to that she was a partner with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS