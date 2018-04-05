Fed. Circ. Upholds $1.3M Fee Award In Drilling Waste IP Row

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Dynamic Air Inc. is entitled to more than $1.3 million in attorney fees in a rival's "exceptionally unmeritorious" patent infringement suit, although it cannot recoup money spent challenging the patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, the Federal Circuit ruled Tuesday. The appeals court issued a summary order affirming a Minnesota federal judge's decision finding that M-I Drilling Fluids UK Ltd. owed Dynamic Air about $1.37 million in attorney fees and costs in connection with an infringement case that was dismissed in 2016. The order, which did not include any written explanation, also affirmed the district court's finding that Dynamic...

