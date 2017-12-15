PTAB Invalidates Vibrating Orthodontic Device Patent

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated a full OrthoAccel Technologies Inc. orthodontic device patent as obvious and anticipated, following a challenge from rival Propel Orthodontics LLC. A rendering of the OrthoAccel invention from the patent invalidated Monday. (Source: PTAB) Nearly all of the patent's 27 claims are anticipated based on a 2008 patent application called Lowe, the PTAB said Monday. Any remaining claims are then obvious based on a combination of Lowe and an international patent application called Ting, the board said. "We find that petitioner has demonstrated by a preponderance of the evidence that each of challenged claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS