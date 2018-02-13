U Of Minn. Says High Court Helped Case For PTAB Immunity

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT) -- The University of Minnesota said the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling Monday that the government is not a “person” that can challenge a patent in America Invents Act reviews bolsters its position that state sovereign immunity shields its patents from such reviews. UM wasted little time sending a letter to the Federal Circuit after the high court handed down its ruling in Return Mail v. U.S. Postal Service, quickly highlighting portions of the decision it said undermine arguments against applying state immunity in the AIA’s inter partes reviews. In Return Mail, the justices in a 6 to 3 decision said there were...

