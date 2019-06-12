UK's Top Court Says Insurers Must Pay Ship Repair Costs

Law360, London (June 12, 2019, 10:41 AM BST) -- Britain's highest court ruled on Wednesday that a group of insurers owe a shipowner the costs of repairing a cargo vessel damaged by fire during a voyage off the Egyptian coast. The Supreme Court has ruled that a lower court will have to decide whether the ship is a total loss because the insurers are not liable for the cost of preventing environmental damage. (AP) But the Supreme Court found that the lower court will have to decide whether the ship is a total loss because the insurers are not liable for the cost of preventing environmental pollution. In a decision handed down on...

