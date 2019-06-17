Montgomery McCracken's White Collar Team Adds Prosecutor

Law360 (June 17, 2019, 5:10 PM EDT) -- After nearly a decade as a prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia, A. Nicole Phillips has joined the ranks of Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP as a partner in the firm's white collar and government investigations group. Phillips told Law360 on Monday that she was excited to bring her prosecutorial experience, which also includes a stint in the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, to the defense table for the first time in her nearly 20-year career. "I've grown a lot as a litigator and an attorney in general, and I thought it was a good time to transition and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS