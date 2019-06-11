Greenberg Traurig Can't Snuff Fraud Row Over Gotti Biopic

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP must face allegations it committed fraud when representing an investor seeking to finance a film biography of mob boss John Gotti, a New York appellate court ruled Tuesday as it revived the $1.3 million suit. Thomas Devlin provided sufficient information in his amended complaint to establish that he had an attorney-client relationship with Greenberg Traurig for the case to proceed past the motion to dismiss stage, according to Tuesday's order by the New York Supreme Court's First Appellate Division. But the court peeled back the $10 million in damages sought by Devlin in the case, holding that the...

