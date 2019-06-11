Gap, Banana Republic Want $5.1M Franchising Award OK'd

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Gap and Banana Republic urged a Florida federal court Tuesday to enforce a $5.1 million arbitral award they won following a dispute that arose from a soured franchise agreement to operate their stores in Panama, Colombia and Costa Rica. The two retail giants and a third company called GPS Strategic Alliances LLC told the court that they won the award against the Panamanian companies Superior Retail Inc., Superior Brands Holdings Inc. and two executives following an arbitration that took place in Miami and New York. The Superior Retail entities had initiated the arbitration in 2016, accusing Gap and Banana Republic of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS