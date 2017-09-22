Justices Won't Revive Doctrine Curbing Executive Power

Law360 (June 20, 2019, 10:21 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused to strike down a sex offender law Thursday that gives the U.S. attorney general broad discretion over how it should be enforced, declining to revive a legal doctrine that experts said could vastly diminish the power of the executive branch. The Supreme Court’s Thursday ruling gives the U.S. attorney broad discretion to decide whether the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act should apply to those convicted of sex offenses prior to its passage. (AP) In a 5-3 vote, the court upheld a provision of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act that gives the attorney general...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS