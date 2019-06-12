Judges See Duty To Push Back Against Independence Threats

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Almost nine out of 10 judges said in a recent survey that jurists should speak out against threats to the independence to the judiciary, citing, among other factors, their mandate under the Model Code of Judicial Conduct to improve the administration of justice. The poll — an unscientific inquiry emailed to National Judicial College alumni in May — found that 86% of 628 respondents believe that judges have a responsibility to push back against eroding confidence in the courts through public speaking and civic education, the college said on Tuesday. The NJC published multiple anonymous comments from the surveyed judges that...

