15 Minutes With Caterpillar's General Counsel

Law360 (July 8, 2019, 12:15 PM EDT) -- Suzette Long became the first female general counsel of Caterpillar when she officially assumed the role in August 2017. Suzette Long Currently: Chief legal officer, general counsel and corporate secretary, Caterpillar Previously: Deputy general counsel of energy and transportation business, Caterpillar Law school: Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at Arizona State University "I can't tell you that I ever thought of being the general counsel of Caterpillar Inc., not because I didn't think it was a great job, but instead I enjoyed what I was doing," she told Law360 during a recent interview. She joined the manufacturer of construction equipment in 2004, and...

