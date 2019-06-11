Democrats Float Lifting OT Threshold To $51K

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday proposed legislation that would make employers pay overtime to all workers making less than about $51,000 per year, launching a broadside at the Trump Labor Department's plan to set the threshold at around $35,000. The Restoring Overtime Pay Act would codify a stricken Obama administration plan to set the salary level at which workers qualify for the Fair Labor Standards Act's so-called white collar overtime exemption at the 40th percentile of wages in the lowest-paid census region, which is currently the South. That would more than double the current threshold of $23,660, which was set in 2004....

