Greenberg Traurig Launches Legal Innovation Subsidiary

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has set up a subsidiary that it says will serve as a platform for various legal industry players to collaborate in their efforts to innovate legal services delivery, the firm announced Tuesday. The new entity, called Recurve, is a shared services platform available to law firms and their corporate clients, as well as other categories of professionals in the legal industry, such as those specializing in technology, staffing and innovation. The idea is to bring people and resources together to find solutions to the industry's legal service delivery needs, a Greenberg Traurig spokesperson told Law360. The entity is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS