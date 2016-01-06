Fees In Ex-LeClair Atty's $1M Gender Bias Award Get Do-Over

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Tuesday vacated a portion of a $1 million arbitration award against LeClairRyan in favor of an ex-shareholder who alleged systemic gender discrimination at the firm, saying the arbiter erred in calculating attorney fees and costs. U.S. District Judge Robert E. Payne found that an American Arbitration Association panel erroneously applied an enhancement to the lodestar figure in contradiction of established precedent, and sent it back to the panel for correction. The portion of the award that includes back pay and compensatory damages for Michele Burke Craddock, the former LeClairRyan litigator who brought the action, totals approximately...

