House Authorizes Court Action On Barr, McGahn Subpoenas

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives voted Tuesday to authorize Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., to hold Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn in civil contempt after the two failed to comply with subpoenas. The 229-191 party-line vote allows Nadler to seek civil enforcement in federal court of congressional subpoenas issued to Barr and McGahn, a Jones Day partner. However, the House did not vote to hold the men in criminal contempt of Congress, which could have potentially resulted in fines or jail time. "When a congressional committee issues a subpoena, compliance is not optional," Nadler...

