Trump Nominates Miss. District Judge For 5th Circ.

Law360 (June 11, 2019, 5:55 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump announced three new judicial picks Tuesday, including the nomination of a federal judge to the Fifth Circuit. The White House said Trump plans to submit for Senate approval Judge Halil "Sul" Ozerden of the Southern District of Mississippi to serve on the appellate court. Also nominated Tuesday were John F. Kness, general counsel of the College of DuPage, to serve in the Northern District of Illinois, and Eleni M. Roumel, deputy counsel to Vice President Mike Pence, for the U.S. Court of Federal Claims. Judge Ozerden was nominated to his current position by President George W. Bush in 2007 and before that was...

