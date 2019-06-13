How To Streamline Virtual Law Team Mass Tort Defense

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A "virtual law team" is a collaborative and often technology-based team of lawyers, each selected for specific tasks, to defend a single client’s litigation in the most efficient way. As part of a series about virtual law teams in mass tort litigation, this article addresses the importance of the collaborative approach in developing a cohesive "company case." A collaborative approach to the company case amplifies opportunities for diversity and creativity. There are potential tensions with efficiency concerns, to be sure, but those concerns can be addressed via wise employment of technology and a commitment to the common project. Conducting early case assessment; developing offensive...

