UK Considers Listings Block Over 'Dirty Money' Concerns

Law360, London (June 12, 2019, 2:32 PM BST) -- Lawmakers urged the government Wednesday to prevent companies with links to illicit Russian funds or that pose a threat to national security from being listed on the London Stock Exchange, part of a move to stem the flow of "dirty money" through the capital. The government is considering whether to introduce new legislation to prevent companies that may "do harm to the U.K." from being listed on the exchange on grounds of national security. Now the parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee has launched a report criticizing Britain's sanctions policy, urging the government to launch a "major review" of its approach. It highlighted...

