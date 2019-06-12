Calls, Texts Don't Confirm UBS Insider Dealing, Jury Told

Law360, London (June 12, 2019, 7:21 PM BST) -- The lawyer for a former UBS compliance trader accused by the FCA of providing insider information to her day trader friend told a London jury on Wednesday that the actions of his client cannot be linked to the trades at the heart of the charges, calling the case purely circumstantial. Julian Christopher QC, counsel for ex-UBS Group AG worker Fabiana Abdel-Malek, told the jury at Southwark Crown Court that the Financial Conduct Authority has brought its case against Abdel-Malek and Walid Choucair by "stringing together" a schedule of communications and subsequent trades, even though there is no proof that the pair...

