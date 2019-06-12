EU Ministers Due To Drop Dominica From Tax Blacklist

Law360, Brussels (June 12, 2019, 7:09 AM EDT) -- European Union finance ministers are expected to drop the Caribbean island nation of Dominica from its list of non-cooperative jurisdictions on tax matters when they meet on Friday. The decision comes less than a month after Eugen Teodorovici, chairman of the EU finance ministers’ meetings, suggested that Dominica would be removed from the bloc's so-called black list. "Dominica will be removed from the EU list following the steps undertaken by this jurisdiction to comply with its commitments on exchanges of information," a background note from the European Council ahead of the meeting said. Teodorovici, Romania's finance minister, said at a press conference last month...

