Germany Wants 0.2% Minimum EU Financial Transaction Tax

Law360, Brussels (June 12, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A proposed financial transaction tax in the European Union should be set at "no less than 0.2%" of the value of the transaction, according to a note from the German delegation to the EU's Economic and Financial Affairs Council, which is due to meet Friday in Brussels. German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Alena Schillerová, the Czech Republic finance minister, at a March meeting in Brussels. Finance ministers of 10 countries, including Germany, that support a financial transaction tax are to meet in Luxembourg Friday. (AP) The European Commission first proposed the tax in 2011. Most EU countries rejected it, but 11...

