Sony To Pay Costs As BBC Unit Plans Revised Insurance Suit

Law360, London (June 13, 2019, 4:47 PM BST) -- Sony has been ordered to pay £11,900 ($13,900) in costs after a judge rejected its request for access to an insurance policy held by the BBC as the broadcaster seeks to recover losses from riot damage to a warehouse used by the Japanese entertainment giant. Judge Sara Cockerill ruled on Tuesday that 2 Entertain Video Ltd., BBC Studios Distribution Ltd. and Demon Music Group Ltd. — all BBC ventures — were not obliged to disclose details of an insurance policy at the center of a dispute over goods destroyed in a blaze. Judge Cockerill also gave the BBC until June 12 to...

