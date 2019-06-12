Insurers' Fire Claim Not Sparked By Chemicals, Maersk Says

Law360, London (June 12, 2019, 4:30 PM BST) -- Shipping giant Maersk has denied owing a group of insurers and businesses $550,000 for a fire that broke out the day after a cargo vessel left port, telling a London court it's unlikely the vessel caught fire because volatile chemicals were exposed to the sun. Even if a cargo containing the active ingredient in household disinfectants like powdered bleach and chlorine was exposed to the sun, not enough time elapsed between when it was loaded and when the fire broke out for the chemical to explode, Maersk Line AS argued in a June 7 filing with the High Court. The shipping company...

