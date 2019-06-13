Offshore Co. Must Post Security In €21M Insurance Fight

Law360, London (June 13, 2019, 2:14 PM BST) -- An offshore holding company has been ordered to post £1.5 million ($1.9 million) as security to cover the court costs of two European insurers in case it cannot force them to pay €21.3 million ($24 million) for losses at a Dutch aluminum factory, according to documents filed at a London court. High Court Judge Robin Knowles has given Lassan Holdings Ltd. until the end of the month to post the first of five security deposits, money that could cover the insurers' costs if the Jersey-based company loses its legal battle at the High Court in London. Lassan is suing the insurers, Italy's Assicurazioni...

