Broker Told To Cough Up Security For Fee Fight With Fund

Law360, London (June 13, 2019, 7:25 PM BST) -- A dispute between a British Virgin Islands investment broker and a U.K. fund over commission fees allegedly owed for introducing two clients that invested in tens of millions of pounds in securities has been paused until the broker can provide enough security to cover the fund's legal costs. Deputy Master Roger Bartlett has ordered all proceedings in Musst Holdings Ltd.'s claim against Astra Asset Management LLP and Astra Asset Management U.K. Ltd. to be stayed until Musst provides enough security to cover Astra's legal costs in the event that the brokerage loses its legal battle at the High Court in London....

