Milberg, Convicted Ex-Partner End $15M Reorganization Fight

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Milberg LLP has struck a confidential deal in a $15 million case brought in New York state court by an ex-partner and convicted felon who alleged his former firm reorganized to deprive him of payments he was owed. The terms of the deal between Steven Schulman, Milberg and Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP — the firm's new incarnation — were not disclosed as part of the June 7 filing, which called for the case to be discontinued without prejudice and without costs. Counsel for the parties could not be reached for comment on Wednesday. Schulman, one of several ex-Milberg lawyers who...

