Rent-A-Center Atty Takes Over As GC Resigns

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 2:31 PM EDT) -- Rent-A-Center has tapped one of its in-house attorneys to serve as interim general counsel amid the resignation of its most recent top lawyer, according to a Tuesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Dawn Wolverton, who has been Rent-A-Center Inc.'s vice president, assistant general counsel and corporate secretary since 2011, on June 5 temporarily took the helm as general counsel, replacing Christopher Korst, the filing said. The reason Korst left the company and his future career plans were not immediately known, but the filing says his "resignation is a termination without 'cause.'" Neither Korst nor a representative for the company...

