FDA Flouted Law To Undercut $375K Drug, Suit Says

Law360 (June 12, 2019, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration unlawfully approved a lower-cost version of a $375,000 per year drug for a rare autoimmune disease because of concerns about affordability, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Florida federal court. The lawsuit filed by Florida-based Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. accused the FDA of flouting "multiple provisions of law" last month when it authorized sales of Jacobus Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.'s Ruzurgi, a $175,000 per year version of Catalyst's $375,000 per year Firdapse, which won approval in November. According to Catalyst, the FDA's approval of Ruzurgi was "based upon a misperception regarding the pricing of Firdapse, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS