15 Minutes With Barnes & Noble's General Counsel

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 1:23 PM EDT) -- Since he officially started working as the the first in-house lawyer at Barnes & Noble in 2000, Brad Feuer said he has done "everything and anything" at the company. Among his favorite legal responsibilities are those involving First Amendment issues, such as requests to remove books from shelves. Brad Feuer Currently: Vice president, general counsel and secretary of the board, Barnes & Noble Previously: Vice president, assistant general counsel, Barnes & Noble Law school: University of Virginia School of Law "We don't tell people what they should read, what they should buy," he said. "We don't believe that's our job. It's not our mission."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS