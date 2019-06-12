Mich. Judge Nominee Withdraws After Conservative Backlash

Law360, Washington (June 12, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT) -- Attorney Michael Bogren said Wednesday he had withdrawn his nomination for a federal judgeship in the Western District of Michigan after what he called “gross mischaracterizations” of his past legal work by social conservatives. Bogren had faced a sustained barrage from freshman Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and other conservatives over what they saw as his untenable views on religious liberty. Driving most of the criticism was Bogren's legal defense of a client, East Lansing, Michigan, that blocked a Catholic couple from the city farmers market because they wouldn't host a gay wedding on their farm. Hawley said Bogren's legal brief compared...

