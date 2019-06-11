Fed. Circ. Expanded Patent Law's Reach, Enplas Tells Justices

Law360 (June 13, 2019, 4:43 PM EDT) -- Japanese lighting company Enplas has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reverse a Federal Circuit ruling that the company infringed Seoul Semiconductor Co. patents for LCD technology, saying the lower court wrongly applied U.S. patent law outside the country's borders. The petition for writ of certiorari by Enplas Display Device Corp., a Japan-based company that makes plastic lenses to be used in backlights for LCD televisions, comes after the full Federal Circuit in March declined to revisit its earlier panel ruling that Enplas infringed two Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd. patents because it sold lenses to foreign customers that sold televisions in...

