Elk Petroleum Lender Wants Ch. 11 Trustee To Take Over Case

Law360, Wilmington (June 12, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A secured lender in Elk Petroleum Inc.'s Delaware Chapter 11 moved to appoint an independent trustee to take control of the bankruptcy late Tuesday after branding the oil and gas producer's proposed counsel and chief restructuring officer too conflicted to serve. The motion by lender BSP Agency LLC, which holds a $54.8 million claim secured by the oil and natural gas well and pipeline venture's U.S. parent, claimed a series of pre- and post-petition actions by the company, its board and favored creditor groups "evidences the degree of gross mismanagement that constitutes cause" for handing the case to a trustee under...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS